Man found dead inside Richmond apartment was shot, police say

Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 06, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man dead inside a Richmond apartment early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street in the East End for the report of a person shot just before 3:20 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, inside of a residence down on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound," police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

No additional details were available at last check.

The death marks Richmond Police's 14th homicide investigation of 2024.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

