'A Celtic Christmas' brings world-class Irish dance and holiday magic to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The heart-stirring charm of an Irish holiday is headed to Central Virginia as A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland brings its internationally acclaimed production to The National on Sunday, December 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The show has toured packed theaters around the world, thrilling audiences from New York to Australia, with its electrifying blend of live music, world-champion Irish dancing, and a festive storyline that spans both Ireland and America.

SEAN HIGGINS

CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels caught up with Guitarist Aaron O’Grady, who hails from County Cork in the south of Ireland, to find out what attendees can expect. O'Grady told her this year’s U.S. tour has brought together audiences from every background.

"The really exciting things about the show is that we get audience members that come from all different places and all sorts of backgrounds. Some nights it's all people that are just there to see Irish dancing and Irish music and the Christmas story," O’Grady said. "Then other nights we are at places, and it's the complete opposite. Someone's never even heard of Ireland and wouldn't be able to point out in a map... but they're just there to see the full Christmas story. And no matter what you're kind of coming in to see, you're thankfully going to get it from us."

The performance follows a love story set across rural Ireland and the United States; unfolding with spirited choreography, traditional tunes, familiar Christmas carols, and comedic moments woven throughout.

“It’s a really fun show to perform in—and a really fun show to go and see,” O’Grady said. “There’s a little bit of everything: live music, traditional Irish dancing, well-known Christmas songs, and a story audiences of all ages can enjoy.”

SEAN HIGGINS

The cast includes stars from acclaimed productions like Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, along with a roster of world-champion dancers whose red-hot rhythms and footwork have dazzled audiences across continents.

O’Grady says one of the most meaningful parts of the production is its accessibility for the entire family.

“The show is comedic… it’s funny… it has a great story—and it’s definitely family friendly for all ages,” he said. “You’ll see dancing you’ve probably never experienced before, but you’ll also feel right at home.”

This season, two touring companies are performing A Celtic Christmas around the world—one across the U.S., the other through Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. tour launched with a two-week Off-Broadway run, continued through the Midwest and Boston, and now makes its way to Virginia.

The company also performs its non-holiday show A Taste of Ireland throughout the year, continuing a nearly nonstop international touring schedule.

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland will take the stage at The National in Richmond on Sunday, December 21st at 3:30pm.

Tickets and event details are available here: atasteofirelandshow.com

