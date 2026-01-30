Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot and killed in East End apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 30, 2026
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot and killed overnight Friday at an East End apartment in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of North 21st Street, the same apartment complex where a Richmond mother was shot and killed when she opened her apartment door Sunday night.

It's not clear if the homicides are related.

The victim has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

