Richmond mother killed when she opened her front door, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Florence McCrea was shot and killed Sunday night at her East End apartment in Richmond, Crime Insider sources and the victim's family told Jon Burkett. Family identified McCrea as a 55-year-old mother of four.

Richmond police have not yet shared information about the homicide.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that someone shot McCrea in the face when she opened her North 21st Street apartment door Sunday night.

This would be the first reported homicide of the year in Richmond, Burkett said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.