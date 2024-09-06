Watch Now
Virginia shelter has had 'ZERO interest' in blind pup and her seeing-eye dog: 'We just don't understand why'

'It will just about break your heart with love to see them together'
Officials at a Richmond animal shelter hope someone with a "special home" could be the forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials at a Richmond animal shelter said they have had "ZERO interest" after they put out the call last weekend for a forever family for two dogs that need to be adopted together.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials posted Friday that they "just don't understand why" there has been no interest in the bonded pair.

"They are the sweetest and cutest pair you will ever see," RACC officials wrote.

The shelter posted last Sunday that female pit bulls, 4-year-old Who Goes There and 1-year-old Hi, It’s Me, "came from a bad situation."

"They were left in a crate in a car, covered in urine/fences and flies; Who Goes There had glaucoma so bad in her remaining eye (already blind) that we removed the painful nonworking one," shelter officials said.

Officials said the younger pup has been acting as a seeing-eye dog for the older animal.

"It will just about break your heart with love to see them together," officials wrote. "These girls love each other."

As a result, shelter staffers are looking for a home for both dogs and someone "game to" manage a blind dog.

"The easiest transition would be a quieter house with few steps and without other dogs but if you have a calm easy and friendly pup we can try," the post reads. "We know we are hoping for a miracle here but we believe in miracles! Can you help us find them a happy forever?"

Anyone interested is asked to email shelter director Christie Chipps-Peters at christie.peters@rva.gov with their home info and why they would be the best choice.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

