RICHMOND, Va. — After a week of testimony over the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy-NextEra Energy merger, NextEra CEO John Ketchum took the stand one final time, addressing a controversy that began on the first day of the hearings before making his case for what the deal could deliver for Virginians.

A viral photo captured by Mike Kropf of the Richmond Times-Dispatch showed a NextEra employee laughing at a picture taken in front of protesters.

Mike Kropf, Times-Dispatch

Ketchum said Tuesday that two employees involved in the incident are no longer with the company.

“As soon as I learned the photo, I was beyond upset. As soon as I found out about it, I immediately went to the hallway, sent those two individuals home, and those two individuals are no longer with the company.”

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger also weighed in, calling the behavior disrespectful.

“There’s folks flying in from Florida, and not only are they saying that they are going to buy up Dominion, we are going to do this, we are going to do that, but then they come and mock the Virginians who aren’t yet convinced this deal is good for them,” Spanberger said.

Beyond the controversy, Ketchum used his final testimony to reinforce what he says the merger could deliver for Virginians.

Ketchum backed the companies’ revised $2 billion bill credit proposal announced Monday. Under the proposal, typical residential customers would receive a $15 monthly credit for the first two years, followed by $10 per month in the third year and $5 per month in the fourth year.

Ketchum also addressed protections for customers facing disconnection. He said the combined company would adopt Dominion Energy’s existing disconnection policy, including its 30-day policy and weather-related restrictions.

That policy differs from the one used by Florida Power & Light, a NextEra Energy subsidiary.

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Growing electricity demand was also a major focus of Ketchum’s testimony.

With data centers driving increased demand, Dominion is already purchasing 25% of its power from other sources.

Ketchum acknowledged Dominion could handle that growth on its own but argued the two companies could meet the demand at a lower cost together.

He also said the combined company would comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act, pointing to NextEra’s renewable energy and battery-storage capabilities. Ketchum said he was surprised he had been questioned about whether NextEra could meet Virginia’s clean energy goals.

“We're you know by far the world's leader in renewables and in battery storage because that that is what we do. And I don't say this to be boastful. Please don't take it that way. But I truly do believe if NextEra can't do it, I'm not sure who else could,” Ketchum said.

Tuesday marks the sixth day of evidentiary hearings on the proposed merger.

The commission has until Jan. 11 to decide whether the merger will move forward.

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