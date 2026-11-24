RICHMOND, Va. — Body-camera video of a Richmond Police detective proposing what he called a “bullsh**" warrant during the course of a narcotics investigation became part of a court fight that ended with a judge suppressing evidence.

That determination led to the collapse of a case against Robert Harris.

"I believe [the judge] made the right choice due to the evidence," Harris told CBS 6.

The video was introduced during a suppression hearing earlier this month over whether Richmond officers had probable cause to tow a car associated with Harris in May 2025. Police said a search of the vehicle later resulted in the discovery of narcotics.

While the Richmond Police Department rejects the suggestion that the officer made the remark with any improper intent, it has opened an internal investigation into the incident.

What led RPD to tow the car

During the hearing, Detective Novak testified that multiple Richmond officers were riding through Mosby Court on May 14, 2025, when they noticed Harris in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with two elderly men standing nearby.

Novak described this area of Mosby Court as a "high-crime area" and an “open air drug market.”

Novak testified that one man standing near the driver's side of the vehicle appeared to "do something with his hands" with Harris.

But under questioning, the detective acknowledged that he could not see anything actually exchanged.

Body-camera video played in court captured another officer asking Novak whether he saw a hand-to-hand transaction.

“Maybe, yeah,” he responded.

Clips played during the hearing showed officers referring to the men near the car as "junkies" and "customers." Judge Tracy Thorne-Begland called those comments "conclusory."

When officers eventually approached the car, Novak said the men dispersed. They did not detain Harris, and he walked away.

"Bullsh**" warrant comment scrutinized in court

From there, Harris' public defender Liddy Gallagher argued the officers strategized on how they could get into the car, leading to a comment made by Detective Cooper about a "BS" warrant.

RPD told CBS 6 his suggestion stemmed from Harris not having a license and being in the driver seat of the vehicle.

“So there’s also another option—that we type up a little IBR for that, and we can always take out a bullsh** driving on a suspended or whatever warrant," Cooper said, according to his body-camera video. "That's an avenue."

Gallagher argued Cooper was implying they should take out a warrant not supported by their observations in order to illegally search a car.

Prosecutor Melanie Wright offered a different interpretation.

She acknowledged in court that Cooper’s words were “not great,” but argued the comment was "not legally problematic."

Wright argued Cooper meant “bullsh**” as in "chicken sh**," which referred to how comparatively minor the potential traffic offense was. She rejected the characterization that Cooper was proposing that officers seek an illegitimate warrant.

RPD offered a similar explanation, saying officers briefly considered whether Harris could face a misdemeanor driving charge because he did not have a valid license. The department said that avenue was ultimately not pursued.

During the hearing, Thorne-Begland called the comment "really disturbing" and said the recording "speaks for itself."

When asked what Harris thought of the remark, he said, “Basically, he was trying to put something on me. He was trying to make up false charges.”

Police tow the car, later find narcotics

After about 45 minutes, officers towed the vehicle to a lot rather than searching it on the street. Novak testified the purpose was to pursue a search warrant.

RPD said that decision was made in consultation with the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to "preserve potential evidence."

Novak testified that police subsequently obtained a search warrant and found narcotics inside a black bag in the back seat.

Police said more than 150 grams of fentanyl and cocaine were recovered, resulting in possession-with-intent-to-distribute charges against Harris.

Harris denied to CBS 6 that the narcotics belonged to him.

Judge finds officers lacked probable cause

But the central issue at the suppression hearing was not whether police ultimately found drugs. It was whether officers had probable cause to seize the vehicle before obtaining the search warrant.

Gallagher argued the officers’ own words and conduct showed even they were uncertain they had enough evidence.

She pointed to body-camera video in which officers can be heard saying, "are we fu**ed?" and "we might just be out of luck on this one."

Wright disagreed, saying the officers relied on their expertise and considered the totality of the circumstances to include the suspected hand-to-hand interaction, a $10 bill officers saw inside the vehicle, that officers recognized Harris from an earlier investigation that did not result in charges, and that Mosby Court was a "high crime area" and an "open air drug market."

Thorne-Begland pointed to a "tension" between citizens who just happen to live in a high-crime area and an officer's assumption that someone leaning into a car in that area must be a "dope fiend." Wright pushed back, saying while it may not be "politically correct," officers were relying on their previous experiences and investigations in this area.

The judge ultimately sided with the defense, finding police lacked sufficient probable cause to seize the vehicle.

The evidence subsequently recovered from the vehicle was suppressed.

"Although contrary to the position of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, RPD respects the judge’s ruling after considering the facts and arguments," RPD spokesperson Phon Hoonsan said in a statement.

Prosecutors later nolle prossed the charges, meaning they essentially dropped the charges but left open the option to bring them back later.

Joyce Harris, a family member of Robert Harris, sat through the hearing earlier this month and said she was “shocked” by what was revealed in court.

“I’m just wondering who else have they done this to, and are they being held accountable? Have they been held accountable? It's shocking," she said.

Robert Harris said while he believes the outcome was fair, the process leading to his arrest and time in jail was not.

"It was a big impact on me. I'm a single father. I was away from my kids," he said.

Internal investigation underway

Richmond Police said it believes the officers were operating in "good faith" during their investigation.

However, RPD added it was "concerned about any allegation of misconduct or policy violation committed by its officers."

The department said an internal investigation into any potential violations in this case is underway.