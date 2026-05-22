Video shows person in pink animal costume seen following children in Virginia neighborhood

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Fredericksburg police are asking for the public's help after a person in a pink animal costume was spotted following children in the Lafayette Boulevard corridor.

New video of the incident, courtesy of Russ the Realtor on TikTok, shows the suspect in the area.

Video shows person in pink animal costume seen following children

Police received a report of suspicious activity in the Lafayette Boulevard corridor at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. A photo included in a police news release appears to show a person wearing a pink animal costume, cowboy boots and a red and black flannel shirt.

Police say they have stepped up patrols in the area and are taking the report seriously.

Anyone who has seen or interacted with the suspect is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting 847-411 and including "FDPtip" followed by the information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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