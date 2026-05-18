Person in pink animal costume spotted following kids in Virginia neighborhood; police asking for tips

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police in Fredericksburg are asking for the public's help after a suspect in a pink costume was spotted following children, according to a news release.

Police say a report for suspicious activity in the Lafayette Boulevard corridor came in at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

A photo of the suspect was included in the news release, which appears to show a person wearing a pink animal costume, cowboy boots and a red and black flannel shirt.

WTVR courtesy of Fredericksburg Police

Police say they have stepped up patrols in the area and are taking the report seriously.

Anyone who has seen or interacted with the suspect is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by texting 847-411 and saying "FDPtip" followed by the information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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