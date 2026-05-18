Student charged after allegedly bringing knife to Richmond middle school, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A student was charged after allegedly bringing a knife to Boushall Middle School, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officers were called to the school at 9:50 a.m. Monday after a weapon was discovered as students were arriving.

"Once on scene, officers determined a juvenile male was in possession of a switchblade while on school property," police said.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property before being released to their parent.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the school or surrounding community.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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