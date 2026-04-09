New Virginia laws: Gov. Spanberger signs legislation to raise minimum wage, invest in workforce

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger has signed another batch of legislation into Virginia law, the most recent bills aiming to connect more residents with career opportunities and raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2028.

"Today, we are putting more money in the pockets of Virginia workers," said Gov. Spanberger. "If you work full time in Virginia, you should be able to afford to live in Virginia. You should be able to keep up with your rent or mortgage, fill your medications, and save for your kids’ futures. I am signing legislation to support the men and women who power our economy, including so many of the people who keep our agriculture industry strong — and we were proud to work with the Virginia Farm Bureau to strike a balance to protect farm workers and our vital farming industry."

The following bills focus on minimum wage:



HB1 (Delegate Jeion Ward), SB1 (Senator L. Louise Lucas) — Incrementally increase the state minimum wage to $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2028.

HB20 (Delegate Adele McClure), SB121 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Paying Virginia’s farm workers the state minimum wage.

The following bills focus on Virginia's workforce:



HB67 (Delegate Michael Feggans), SB25 (Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy) — Bring new workers into Virginia’s offshore wind industry. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB275 (Delegate Sam Rasoul), SB10 (Senator David Suetterlein) — Allowing more high school students to start an apprenticeship in culinary arts or information technology. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB413 (Delegate Elizabeth Guzman) — Strengthening the healthcare workforce by creating a new program to help high school students train and obtain certification as certified nurse aides. Passed unanimously

HB915 (Delegate Alfonso Lopez) — Allows localities to give federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay during a government shutdown an extension on personal property tax payment. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB494 (Delegate Elizabeth Guzman) — Helping to connect federal employees who were fired as a result of DOGE cuts with job opportunities in state government.

HB54 (Delegate Rip Sullivan), SB286 (Senator Lashrecse Aird) — Establishes a state internship coordinator to promote opportunities for students interested in public service. Passed with bipartisan support.

HB772 (Delegate Virgil Thornton) — Gives local workforce development boards the flexibility they need to invest in their local workforces. Passed unanimously.

"Virginia’s competitive advantage is our talent. Preparing Virginia’s next generation to succeed not only helps young Virginians earn a good living, but it makes clear to businesses across the nation that they will thrive in our Commonwealth. Because investing in our workforce is a win for families, a win for local communities, and importantly, a win for the businesses that call Virginia home," Gov. Spanberger said.

Click here for more coverage on legislation that has been signed into law so far.

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