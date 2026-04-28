New law passed to help Virginia parents pay rising childcare costs

RICHMOND, Va. — Searching for affordable childcare is a major challenge for many working families. But new help is on the way in Virginia.

State lawmakers passed several bipartisan bills to make childcare more accessible and to help employers support their workers.

One bill that passed this session and will take effect July 1 is an employee childcare assistance program.

Through the program, the state will provide money to incentivize employers to contribute to the childcare costs of their employees by either offering their own options or receiving tax credits for giving their employees funds or vouchers.

"We've had several people reach out, and they're so grateful when they're able to go back to work because they found that we've been able to help childcare centers open in our localities by helping them understand the voucher system and how to get payment for what they're providing in services,” explained Republican delegate Mike Cherry, who represents parts of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. "And so, it's been a great partnership that we've had between the business, the community, and all of the parents that are wanting to get back to work."

While the governor has signed this into law, funding allocations depend on the state budget passing, which is still being debated.

Virginia Promise in Action, a coalition of organizations, parents, and leaders that works to ensure all Virginia families have access to affordable, quality childcare, held an awards breakfast celebrating the work of several lawmakers who championed childcare legislation this session.

Delegate Cherry was one of those representatives, and CBS 6 also caught up with Fredericksburg teacher and mom of three, Jessica Kujala, who worked to create an after school childcare option for Fredericksburg City students.

“The cost of childcare is 8 to 5, and that cost is really high,” Kujala explained. "So when the economic businesses participate in this conversation and they participate in supporting their employees, I think we have a better outcome and we have individuals around the Commonwealth that we can look towards who are doing this really, really well, and we can use them as models to bring it to some of the communities that are smaller and don't have as many options.”

A second bill signed into law this session by Governor Spanberger establishes a childcare access calculation to help provide lawmakers with clear information on funding for childcare.

Until now, Virginia hasn’t had a transparent and reliable way to determine the level of childcare funding needed from year to year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.