New Kent Animal Protection announces new 24/7 microchip scanning station

RICHMOND, Va. — New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection announced that it has a new microchip scanning station.

The station is open to the public and is located outside of the new animal shelter at 7087 Airport Road.

Anyone who finds a lost or stray animal can stop by anytime to use the scanner, which includes step-by-step instructions.

If a microchip is detected, the station gives information on how to contact the microchip company to help reunite the animal with its owner.

"This is just another way we are working to support our community and help get lost pets back home where they belong," the shelter said on Facebook.

Anyone with questions can reach out to the shelter at 804-966-9500.

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