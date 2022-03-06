Musicians 'Banding Together' to buy instruments for Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. – Musicians performed in the “Banding Together" concert at the Broadberry Saturday night to benefit Richmond Public Schools.
Artists said they felt compelled to give back and spread some goodwill to Richmond schools, especially after students were displaced by a catastrophic fire at William Fox Elementary School last month.
Total proceeds raised from the event will go to the RPS Education Foundation to purchase instruments for school, sheet music and other equipment.
RELATED: Event to raise funds for RPS' music programs: 'They need music'
“It’s just so beautiful that the community wants to come together for this,” organizer Erin Fye said. “The bands and the Broadberry, we’re just really, really thankful. It feels a lot bigger than ourselves.”
The creators of the benefit said they are honored to be lifting up RPS and passing on the love of music to future generations.
If you would like to make a donation to Richmond Public Schools, click here.
Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.
💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Fox Elementary School Fire
- Inspectors found faulty Fox alarm panel 6 months before Richmond school fire
- 10 Richmond schools have fire alarm panels too old to reprogram
- Fox fire response was hindered because somebody didn't reprogram alarm panel
- Fox Elementary alarm failure: 'I don't want someone to get fired, but if that's what it takes'
- Why emergency radios were not monitored by Richmond Schools night of 'catastrophic' fire
- RPS releases security footage from night of Fox fire
- How community is rallying to support Fox Elementary
- RPS will get 'significantly' more than estimated from insurance company
- How the $150,000+ raised for Fox Elementary will be spent
- Veteran teacher can 'feel the love' after fire destroys historic school
- How Richmond Schools are tightening security after Fox fire
- His great-grandfather designed Fox Elementary. Now a piece of his DNA is buried in the ashes.