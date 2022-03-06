Musicians 'Banding Together' to buy instruments for Richmond schools

RICHMOND, Va. – Musicians performed in the “Banding Together" concert at the Broadberry Saturday night to benefit Richmond Public Schools.

Artists said they felt compelled to give back and spread some goodwill to Richmond schools, especially after students were displaced by a catastrophic fire at William Fox Elementary School last month.

Total proceeds raised from the event will go to the RPS Education Foundation to purchase instruments for school, sheet music and other equipment.

“It’s just so beautiful that the community wants to come together for this,” organizer Erin Fye said. “The bands and the Broadberry, we’re just really, really thankful. It feels a lot bigger than ourselves.”

The creators of the benefit said they are honored to be lifting up RPS and passing on the love of music to future generations.

