Event to raise funds for RPS' music programs: 'They need music'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond music scene is getting together to help not just Fox Elementary after the fire that devastated their school but all Richmond schools.

Local musicians hope residents will attend an upcoming benefit concert for music programs in city elementary schools.

The Broadberry on Broad Street will host the benefit on Saturday. Kids get into the event for free and tickets for adults start at $20.

Organizers say the Fox fire has opened a lot of people's eyes to just how much support RPS needs. They want to seize this moment of community goodwill to help kids across the district.

As kids at Fox cope with losing their school and other children deal with various circumstances, organizers say arts education can be healing and therapeutic.

They hope the benefit will help keep those programs strong.

"I think more than ever, they need music," Erin Frye, the organizer for the event, said. "They need a conduit for relief and release emotional relief, a way to build connections with one another and even strangers."

All of the proceeds will go to the RPS Education Foundation.

Frye said RPS' instructional specialist for fine arts will help determine how best to use the money.

"Banding Together" hopes to see new instruments for students, sheet music and other equipment.

Tickets and donation link:

Tickets to March 4 at The Camel

Tickets to March 5, Early Kids Concert at The Broadberry

Tickets to March 5, Late Concert at The Broadberry

To donate

COVID-19 safety protocols: