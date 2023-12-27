Traffic snarled on I-95 north in Henrico after at least 9 hurt in multi-vehicle wreck

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck has snarled traffic on Interstate 95 north near Interstate 295 in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT said the interstate's northbound left, center and right lanes are closed.

Traffic was backed up 1.5 miles as of 3:05 p.m.

Officials with Henrico Fire said at least 9 people were taken to area hospitals.

