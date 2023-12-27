Traffic snarled on I-95 north in Henrico after at least 9 hurt in multi-vehicle wreck

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck has snarled traffic on Interstate 95 north near Interstate 295 in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon.
VDOT said the interstate's northbound left, center and right lanes are closed.
Traffic was backed up 1.5 miles as of 3:05 p.m.
Officials with Henrico Fire said at least 9 people were taken to area hospitals.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.
SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!
📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com
When steadier rain will turn a bit more scattered New charges filed against suspects in September murder of this Virginia father When you should hit the road or skies to avoid the post-holiday travel rush Laburnum Avenue crash in Henrico County sends four to the hospital Another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning Mom asks Swifties for help with her daughter and boy did they respond. GeNienne goes back to school for a heartwarming Month of Giving surprise Rain returns to Richmond Monday night into Tuesday morning Neighbors rescue father, 3 kids from burning Henrico apartment on Christmas Eve A mild Christmas Day