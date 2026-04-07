Richmond baseball superfan 'Mr. Pickle' prepares for opening night at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Flying Squirrels superfan Alvin "Mr. Pickle" Williams is ready for the next chapter of Richmond baseball as CarMax Park prepares to open its doors for the first time Tuesday night.

Six months after The Diamond closed, the 76-year-old baseball fanatic is eager to return to the stands and cheer on his favorite team.

"I'm getting excited, I just want to get out there," Williams said.

A New Kent native, Williams has been attending games since he went to his first Richmond Braves game in 1965. When the Flying Squirrels came to town, he was one of the first people to buy season tickets. He estimates he attended 50 to 60 of the team's 70 to 71 home games each year at The Diamond, cheering from a seat that was marked with his own name.

Watch: Richmond baseball superfan 'Mr. Pickle' says goodbye to The Diamond after 60 years

Richmond baseball superfan 'Mr. Pickle' says goodbye to The Diamond after 60 years

"I was standing out there and I could see all that pretty green grass, and I could see where my seat was," Williams said.

The nickname "Mr. Pickle" was given to him by his first cousin when he was a little boy, and it has stuck with him for 76 years. His dedication to the sport runs deep; he played baseball from age 9 and pitched fastpitch softball for 30 years, competing in cities from Salem and Lynchburg to Baltimore and New York.

Today, his home displays decades of collected baseball memorabilia, representing generations of players who have taken the field in Richmond.

"Just the sound of the crack of the bat, you know, seeing old Nutzy and Nutasha," Williams said.

While saying goodbye to The Diamond was bittersweet, Williams said he yelled "YES!" when the new stadium was announced. For Williams, the true value of the games lies in the relationships formed in the stands. He keeps in touch with the people he meets, texting them on holidays and birthdays.

"I meet somebody new almost every night," Williams said.

Now, fans like Williams are gearing up to make new memories, meet new people, and support the Flying Squirrels in their brand new home.

Local News Richmond Flying Squirrels open new CarMax Park: 'The fans deserve this' WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

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