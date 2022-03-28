Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Montpelier ends power-share with enslaved descendants group

Montpelier-Descendants of Enslaved
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - Visitors walk around the restored home of former President James Madison's home Montpelier in Orange, Va., Aug. 13, 2008. The board that manages James Madison’s Montpelier estate in Virginia has voted to strip power-sharing status from a group representing descendants of people once enslaved there. Friday's vote comes after the board announced last year that it would share authority equally with descendants. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Montpelier-Descendants of Enslaved
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 15:33:14-04

ORANGE, Va. -- The board that manages James Madison’s Montpelier estate in Virginia has voted to strip power-sharing status from a group representing descendants of people once enslaved there.

Friday's vote comes after the board announced last year that it would share authority equally with descendants. The Washington Post reports that the vote means the descendants committee can’t name future members.

Critics of the foundation say the board is trying to tell a “whitewashed” version of history.

Foundation chairman Gene Hickok says the board isn’t backing away from its commitment to fully represent descendants on the board but says working with the descendants committee has been difficult and the board wants to be able to choose descendant members from a wider pool.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone