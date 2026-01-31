Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace approach Petersburg on fourth day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will make their way to Petersburg on their fourth day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion, and nonviolence.

Saturday, Jan. 31 is the 98th day of their journey, according to the Walk for Peace Facebook page. They will leave from Dewitt and travel toward Petersburg on Boydton Plank Road (Route 1).

They will not be holding a public lunch on Saturday. They have not yet shared where they will be ending their day. To track their route for the day, visit the Live Map here.

The monks are estimated to arrive in Richmond on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to the Overview Map, though that may change.

They will also later pass through:



Ladysmith

Fredericksburg

Catlett

Centreville

Arlington

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect, providing the following guidelines:



Keep the area quiet, peaceful, and deeply respectful

Please do not walk with the monks

When greeting the monks, place your hands in prayer and bow

No gifts other than flowers as a sign of respect

Do not touch the monks — no handshakes, hugs, or high fives

The monks may avert their eyes, it is a sign of respect

Some monks take vows that prohibit contact with the opposite gender, please be mindful

For more information on the Walk for Peace, visit their Facebook page or website.

Have you met the monks on their journey? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

