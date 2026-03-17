Reported gas leak prompts evacuation at Prince George County middle school

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — J.E.J Moore Middle School in Prince George County was evacuated for a reported gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which had already been safely evacuated, at 1:23 p.m., Prince George County Fire and EMS said on social media.

First responders smelled a strong odor of gas in the cafeteria and kitchen area and worked to find the source.

Crews were able to secure the main gas line and requested Columbia Gas to respond.

Students and staff were cleared to return to class by 2 p.m. after the scene was evaluated and firefighters ventilated the building.

"We appreciate the assistance of Prince George County Police for traffic and crowd control, the school staff for keeping students calm and ensuring a smooth evacuation, and Columbia Gas for their prompt response. This teamwork helped us ensure a safe and efficient outcome," Prince George County Fire and EMS said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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