Major Crimes detectives working Southside double shooting

SCENE VIDEO: 2 injured in Richmond shooting
SCENE VIDEO: 2 injured in Richmond shooting
Midlothian Turnpike Double Shooting
RICHMOND, Va. — Two people were injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside on Sunday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 5100 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 6:05 p.m., according to online emergency communications logs. That is near Covington Road and not far from Westover Hills Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found an adult and a young person wounded, according to Crime Insider sources.

Both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to those sources.

Major Crimes detectives were at the scene investigating.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

