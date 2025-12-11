Feds want graduate nursing programs to reduce costs. This Virginia nurse worries changes will increase debt.

RICHMOND, Va. — University of Virginia graduate nursing student Nelly Sekyere worries that proposed federal loan cuts could prevent future students like herself from pursuing advanced nursing degrees that are helpful in filling shortages in underserved communities.

Sekyere's parents moved to the United States from Ghana to pursue the American Dream. They worked hourly wage jobs to support their two kids and ultimately became licensed practical nurses, but they never had much money.

Nelly Sekyere

"My dad's credit score was to the point where it was just awful. He had to file for bankruptcy. He was in so much debt," Sekyere said.

Still, their children had big dreams and understood the value of hard work. Sekyere, who currently works as a nurse for a local health department, is now a student at UVA pursuing her doctorate to become a family nurse practitioner and to teach others who want to be nurses.

"I do plan to work in underserved communities and rural regions because that is something I am used to, and I feel that is where my expertise are needed the most," Sekyere said.

She is able to pursue the doctorate because she qualifies for $200,000 in federal graduate degree loans. She said that without the loans, she couldn't afford the degree.

"I would not. I physically could not afford it," Sekyere said.

But future nursing graduate students like her may not be able to access as much federal loan money under graduate loan program changes within the One Big Beautiful Bill. Those changes would mean students enrolling in post-baccalaureate nursing programs would be eligible for half the amount of money in federal graduate loans they are currently allowed to take out.

Currently, they can take out $200,000 in federal graduate loans. That number would drop to $100,000 if the changes take effect.

"This impacts those that are pursuing a master's in nursing, a doctorate of nursing practice or a PhD in nursing," said Cindy Rubenstein, Director of Nursing and a professor at Randolph Macon College. "Those graduate programs actually prepare nurses to be advanced practice nurses whether that is a Nurse Practioner in primary care, midwives specialists, and also as educators and nurse scientists."

On its website, the U.S. Department of Education states "95% of nursing students borrow below the annual loan limit and are therefore not affected by the new caps. Further, placing a cap on loans will push the remaining graduate nursing programs to reduce costs, ensuring that nurses will not be saddled with unmanageable student loan debt."

Rubenstein said she understands the administration's desire to control tuition costs and limit borrowing amounts. But she says the reality is that the proposal does not take into account the cost of key professional programs that we have shortages in.

"Health care training at the graduate level is more expensive than other training programs and other graduate degrees and that is because of the requirements for clinical practice," Rubenstein said.

Both Rubenstein and Sekyere worry that reducing the amount of federal loan money a person can take out to pursue those higher nursing degrees will stop people from entering the programs because they either don't qualify for a private loan or the interest rate is too high.

"I likely foresee in the future that graduate students are going to get themselves into private loan debt and with these programs there is no student loan forgiveness, there is no leniency, there is no income driven plans for you to be able to pay that back," Sekyere said.

The federal loan changes are slated to take effect July 1 of next year. The Education Department is still working to define exactly which professional programs will no longer be eligible for the higher loan amounts and may make changes based on public comments.

CBS 6 asked Congressman Rob Wittman (R-1st District), who voted for the One Big Beautiful Bill, about the changes to the graduate nursing loans, and he sent us the following statement:

"Our healthcare professionals, especially our nurses, work tirelessly to serve our communities and ensuring pathways to training and education is essential. This proposed rule from the Department of Education has not yet been finalized, and there will be another opportunity for public comment. I will continue to monitor this situation as it develops and I remain committed to addressing the affordability of higher education."

