This Richmond mother overcame addiction. Now, she helps other women do the same.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother who overcame a methamphetamine addiction is now helping other women find sobriety at the same program that changed her life.

Jonni Lanteigne was nine months pregnant with her now 1-year-old son when she sought help from the McShin Foundation. She was struggling with addiction and searching for a way out of her personal turmoil.

"I was constantly in and out of jail, I was in active addiction, I was just really broken, had no hope for the future. Didn't really see myself doing anything with my life at all," Lanteigne said. "My life was really centered around, like, using substances."

Last year, she walked through the doors of Destiny House, a program offered through the McShin Foundation. Destiny House opened in 2023 to support mothers working to overcome substance abuse while raising their children.

Honesty Liller, CEO of the McShin Foundation, said the program aims to keep families together.

"We're definitely eliminating children going to foster care, for sure, and providing a safe, beautiful environment for them," Liller said.

Destiny House provides housing, therapy, transportation to appointments, and around-the-clock support in a safe, family-centered environment. When Lanteigne arrived, she found a space fully prepared for her and her baby.

"There was a room set up for me, there was a crib, there was a rocking chair, there was diapers, there was clothes for him," Lanteigne said.

Lanteigne credits her successful journey to sobriety to the community she found at the home.

"I was surrounded by a bunch of people that really understood me, because they were just like me," Lanteigne said.

Over the course of a year, Lanteigne built stability and found a new sense of purpose.

"I'm just so grateful to be able to be a mom again," Lanteigne said.

Lanteigne now works at Destiny House, guiding and supporting mothers who are going down the same path she was once on.

Destiny House turns three on Friday. McShin Foundation leaders plan to celebrate the anniversary by continuing their work to break cycles of addiction and keep families together.



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