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Jewelry maker Elsie Frieda moves to new Richmond location

Chrissy Harrison and Elsie Frieda
Richmond BizSense
Chrissy Harrison and the new Elsie Frieda location in Westhampton.
Chrissy Harrison and Elsie Frieda
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local jewelry making company known for its colorful creations has moved over to Westhampton in a bid to grow its hometown clientele. Elsie Frieda opened the doors last month on a 1,500-square-foot storefront at 5804 Grove Ave., taking over the space from long running stationery shop Paper Plus. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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