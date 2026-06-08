Jewelry maker Elsie Frieda moves to new Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local jewelry making company known for its colorful creations has moved over to Westhampton in a bid to grow its hometown clientele. Elsie Frieda opened the doors last month on a 1,500-square-foot storefront at 5804 Grove Ave., taking over the space from long running stationery shop Paper Plus. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
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