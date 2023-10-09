This woman's kitchen will serve more than meals to Richmonders in need: 'Everyone should have access'

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Taylor Scott started RVA Community Fridges in 2021, the New Orleans native said she never imagined what started as one fridge providing fresh produce to the community would lead her to her newest venture.

Matchbox Mutual Aid Kitchen on Richmond's Northside is a two-fold facility that a collaboration between two organizations dedicated to providing food to those in need.

WTVR Taylor Scott

"Food Not Bombs called me and they were like, would you all want to potentially collab with us on a kitchen and I was like, 'Absolutely,'" Scott recalled. "We can actually prep food ourselves with the community, to share back with the community, so it's crazy."

Along with giving away free meals away made in the kitchen, people can also use the kitchen to cook for free.

Provided to WTVR RVA Community Fridges

"We do have a lot of people in the community that don't have access to a kitchen to store food or prepare meals," Scott explained.

She said they envision the space providing an abundance of resources.

"More like educational — like this is how this meal is made — and you can be a part of providing this community, but also take what you need," Scott said.

WTVR Matchbox Mutual Aid Kitchen

With the help of the community, Scott said she hopes to eventually have the kitchen open at least 5 days of the week.

"Let's get together and get to know each other. What are your needs? What are things that can benefit you and your area?" Scott said. "Everyone should have access to food, and we want to at least help provide that to people in the smallest form we can."

WTVR

Matchbox Mutual Aid Kitchen is in need of volunteers and donations as they prepare to open. If you’re hoping to help, you can contact RVA Community Fridges and connect via social media.

