Man wanted for string of Richmond robberies held clerk at gunpoint

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released surveillance photos showing a man wanted for two robberies that targeted Richmond businesses last weekend.

The suspect walked into a gas station in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, and stole an item from a person before running off.

Then in the same block, about five minutes later, detectives said the same man walked into Metro Vape and robbed a clerk.

The owner of the vape shop, who shared additional surveillance images, said the man pulled out a gun, demanded money and then jumped over the counter.

No one was injured and the suspect ran off.

"The individual in the photos is a person of interest in these investigations and detectives are seeking to identify him," police wrote.

Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call Fourth Precinct Detective Sergeant M. Stella at 804-646-4656 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

