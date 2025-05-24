Watch Now
Man shot in back in Richmond apartment building after argument, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Police detained a suspect after finding the victim with a gunshot wound in a 19th floor hallway on West Franklin Street
Man critically injured after Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources say
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the back in a high-rise apartment building in Richmond late Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West Franklin Street after reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m., according to Crime Insider sources.

The victim was found in a hallway on the 19th floor of the building and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, sources said.

Major Crimes detectives detained a man in connection with the shooting.

Sources said an argument triggered the violence.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
