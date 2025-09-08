Man wounded in Southside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are working a shooting that left a man wounded on Richmond's Southside on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 5100 block of Old Midlothian Turnpike just after 4:05 p.m., according to emergency communications logs. That is not far from the Mobile Town mobile home park.

Burkett's sources said that the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers with the department's Major Crimes unit are investigating the shooting, Burkett said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.