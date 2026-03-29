Man shot at Richmond apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside on Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to online emergency communications logs. That is the address for the Belt Atlantic apartments.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to those sources.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes unit were on the scene working the case, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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