Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man's body found in yard at Henrico home, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024
Highland Springs Homicide
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man's body in the yard of a Highland Springs home Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 100 block of S. Cedar Avenue just after 11:35 am., according to Lt. Jason Powers with Henrico Police.

When police arrived, they found a man's body "in the yard of a residence."

"There is no current danger to the public," Powers wrote. "Investigation is ongoing."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, but Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett police are working a homicide investigation.

Powers urged anyone with information about the case to call police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Virginia mother who survived Florida shark attack thought she 'was going to die' Feeling fire recruit's name on wall was 'like me touching him,' grandmom says Rain returns Monday How Bark in the Park helps homeless, sick or injured animals Varina bounces back with a win over Hermitage in our Game Of The Week

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone