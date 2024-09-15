Man's body found in yard at Henrico home, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man's body in the yard of a Highland Springs home Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 100 block of S. Cedar Avenue just after 11:35 am., according to Lt. Jason Powers with Henrico Police.

When police arrived, they found a man's body "in the yard of a residence."

"There is no current danger to the public," Powers wrote. "Investigation is ongoing."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, but Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett police are working a homicide investigation.

Powers urged anyone with information about the case to call police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

