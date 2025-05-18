Man killed was shot inside Richmond apartment, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after he was shot inside an apartment in Richmond's East End Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of a person shot at 10:55 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said. That is in the Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

"Upon arrival officers encountered an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds," police said. "He had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have not yet released the name of the victim and no additional details were available at last check.

Officials said officers with the department's Major Crimes division are investigating the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.