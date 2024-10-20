Making Strides Walk lets 3-time cancer survivor inspire others: 'You can get through this'

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 1,600 people turned out to support the fight against breast cancer at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Saturday at Richmond's Monroe Park.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth hosted the event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. with a one-mile walk.

The annual event raised money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

This year's event has currently raised more than $235,000 of its $300,000 goal. It beat the previous number of teams with more than 280 teams registered. .

Click here for more information or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Local News CBS 6 shares voices from Richmond's breast cancer community WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

More than 310,720 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. Tragically, more than 42,250 of them will likely die from the disease this year alone.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer impacting women, according to the advocacy organization. In fact, a woman's average risk of developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%, which is a one in eight chance. And about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

But there is some good news breast cancer death rates have decreased and overall 43% since 1989. And even better news the American Cancer Society says right now there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. Read more.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.