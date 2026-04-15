Man shot and killed in South Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Richmond Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Street and Logandale Avenue. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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