Virginia 9-year-old's emergency bags for kids on the spectrum go viral and spark donations

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old Dinwiddie County boy and his police officer father are receiving nationwide support for their mission to comfort children during traumatic experiences.

Ledger Mann, a third grader on the autism spectrum, and his father, Prince George County Police Sgt. JT Mann, co-founded LGM Bags. The clear bags are filled with sensory items designed to calm children on the spectrum or those who have experienced trauma.

Watch: Virginia third grader creates emergency autism kits for first responders

Virginia third grader creates emergency autism kits for first responders

After their story went viral, donations began pouring in from across the country. Laurie Elkins, owner of Command Go Bags, flew from Texas to Virginia to deliver about 100 clear bags, which are the most expensive part of the kits.

"When a 9-year-old kid comes up with such an innovative and inspiring idea, you just show up. You just show up," Elkins said. "When I saw it I was blown away."

@cbs6_rva A 9-year-old Dinwiddie County boy with autism is helping first responders better assist children on the autism spectrum who go missing or experience trauma. Ledger Mann and his father, Sergeant JT Mann of the Prince George County Police Department, have created special emergency kits designed to comfort children with autism during stressful situations. Those interested in supporting the LGM Bags project can donate through the Prince George County Public Safety Foundation, an independent non-profit organization. You can find the link in our bio. ♬ original sound - WTVR CBS 6

The idea for LGM Bags started after JT Mann helped search for a missing child on the autism spectrum.

"We found the child safe. He was actually just underneath a grill, a cover of a grill on the back porch," JT Mann said.

When he returned home and shared the story with his son, Ledger Mann came up with the idea for the bags.

"My most impressive thing about Ledger, Ledger’s empathy. That went up the kid they were looking for for that search and rescue. He put himself in that kid's shoes and realized that kid was probably really scared," Elkins said.

Inside the bags are items like a squish ball, a Pop It, sunglasses, a stuffed animal, and Bluetooth headphones.

"Each item in there, he picked out that he knew would comfort him or something he needed," JT Mann said.

Other organizations are also contributing. Florida company AshBritt is donating coloring and sticker books. The Hopewell Moose Lodge donated Tommy the Moose stuffed animals to go inside the bags. Elkins plans to donate another 100 clear bags once the current supply is filled.

CBS 6 Gives Wayne surprises boy who creates emergency autism kits for first responders WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Ledger Mann is also being recognized in his community. At the recent Tri Cities Home-Garden and Craft Show, attendees stopped by the Robert's Awnings booth to meet him and donate to the LGM Bag fund.

"While we were outside, two or three people walked in and said 'Is this for the Autism Bags?' and 'Is that Ledger?' and he enjoyed seeing them," JT Mann said.

So far, the father and son have handed out more than 70 bags to first responders across Central Virginia. Each bag costs just under $40 to make, and a 501(c)(3) is being formed to help process monetary donations. Ledger Mann said he just wants to keep filling as many bags as he can.

"I didn’t know helping one person would cause all this," Ledger Mann said.

"We’re living in crazy times right now. But with kids like Ledger, I think we’re going to be okay," Elkins said.

Watch for CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil's feature stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Wayne should profile, email him at wayne.covil@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.

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