What Virginia lawmakers are saying about 'alarming' Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development are responding after multiple citations were issued at a 137-year-old Petersburg apartment building for low-income seniors.

The owners of the Carriage House Apartments, Envolve Communities, were put on notice to fix problems Wednesday after the Petersburg fire marshal cited multiple violations like plumbing and mechanical issues, along with an inoperable second elevator that was supposed to be fixed by July 31.

Within the past month, Carriage House tenants have visited the legal aid office, seeking legal advice due to concerns regarding their living conditions. Mice, bed bugs, and broken elevators are on the laundry list of issues residents have reported at the apartment building.

The Housing & Urban Development Richmond Field Office offered the following statement after CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil outlined his previous reporting in an email to the agency and asked: "exactly what the agency is doing to address these problems and help the residents."

"The health, safety, and security of residents in assisted housing is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD is aware of the issues at Carriage House and is in direct contact with the owner and property management. On May 7, 2024, the property owner/management staff informed HUD that the freight elevator was operational. The owner/management staff requested approval for the return of the residents to the property. HUD staff required certification from the local authorities of Petersburg permitting the return of the residents as well as the State certification for the elevator. State certification was received on May 29, 2024. HUD continues to work in concert with Petersburg Code Enforcement relative to conditions at Carriage House, and HUD will continue to take enforcement actions within our authority until issues are resolved."

Virginia State Senator Lashresce Aird said she was aware of what is happening at the apartments.

“My office is aware of the ongoing issues and truly deplorable and unacceptable living conditions at the Carriage House Apartments in Petersburg. While the jurisdiction for compelling corrective action on this property largely lies with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, my office has been working with our federal representatives urging them to submit requests to HUD for swift and comprehensive mitigations of these issues at the property. No one should be forced to live in unsafe or unsanitary living conditions, especially our most vulnerable and at-risk neighbors.”

Sen. Tim Kaine said he was "gravely concerned by the reports of safety and cleanliness issues" at the apartments.

“Everyone deserves a safe, maintained place to live," Kaine said. "I will be reaching out to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to see what they can do to help resolve the issues.”

Sen. Mark Warner called the reports of "untenable and unsafe living conditions" at the apartments "alarming."

"I have reached out to HUD for more information and to see whether anything can be done at the federal level to rectify these conditions," Warner wrote.

CBS 6 is still awaiting a response from Alabama-based Envolve Communities.

Dan Shupe, an attorney with Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, said the citations may be good news for those living in the Petersburg apartment building.

“It could be [good news] if it prompts action by the owner to make repairs necessary to the property, it very much could be a good thing," Shupe said.

Shupe also noted other problems with the building, which was built in 1887.

“It’s a historic building and so they have some issues with keeping the elements out," Shupe said.

But Shupe said that while moving out of the building is a viable option, it is not realistic for many tenants.

"Just getting out of the lease is not necessarily the hardest part," Shupe said. "Usually, the hardest part is finding another place that they can afford to live in."

In that case, Shupe believes getting legal help may be the best recourse for Carriage House tenants.

"They may not be able to obtain the relief that they may be entitled to but they may be able to at least, get themselves out of there and into a better, more habitable residence."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.