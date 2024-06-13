City leader shares video inside Petersburg apartment building: 'It’s not safe right now'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- City Councilman Marlow Jones can't understand why residents were allowed to move back into the Carriage House Apartments in Petersburg. The residents, most of whom are senior citizens, disabled, or both, moved out two months ago so the company that runs Carriage House could address chronically broken elevators and other safety issues.

Some residents were allowed back this week and almost immediately raised concerns.

"I think we’ve been misled to believe the whole elevator was going to be replaced and fixed but that’s not the case with this thing, it feels like it is worse than it was," Jones, who visited the building this week and recorded video of his findings, said. "You hit the emergency button on the inside and it does not ring to anybody. So if you get trapped on that elevator, you’re just stuck there."

Jones heard from residents, some of whom spoke with CBS 6, about their frustrations.

"We don’t have any hot water," Carriage House resident Sharon Vasiloff said. "Only one elevator [or of two] is working and it’s slow as all get out and we’re kind of afraid to go up and down bu what choice do we have."

Un-welcome Home: Displaced residents unhappy with what they returned to discover

Joyce Wiggins, who delivers meals to people living at Carriage House, called the living conditions horrendous.

"It smells awful in the building. I mean it’s still unbearable," she said. "This is not livable for senior citizens. I wouldn’t have my parents living here."

For Councilman Jones, it's a matter of human decency.

"These people's lives matter," he said. "They should not have been moved back into this place. It’s not safe right now."

Wayne Covil reached out multiple times over several days to the out-of-state company that owns Carriage House, but they have not responded to his emails and my phone calls.

The City of Petersburg said code compliance would monitor the work on the hot water to make sure it was up to code and working properly.

