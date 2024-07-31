New citations stack against troubled Petersburg apartment building: 'I'm concerned about the conditions'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- According to the city of Petersburg, the owners of the plighted Carriage House Apartments claimed that both elevators inside the building would be up and running by Wednesday, July 31.

On July 31, not only was just one elevator running, but an update was provided on new citations imposed on the building:

"There were some expectations that were not complied with, with the company and we're going to issue a Notice of Violation based on the lack of cooperativeness," Petersburg Fire Marshal Jim Reid told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. "We've got some maintenance issues, that we've cited, and they haven't been corrected, plumbing issues, mechanical system issues, and the elevator."

Covil has spent the last several months reporting on the issues that have plagued the building as well as the concerns of the residents living there.

One of those residents, 76-year-old Estelle Allen, has found herself in a tough position. After spending the last 14 years living in the Carriage House Apartments, she says she does not find the building to be clean.

"I have the mice, because I just caught one not too long ago," Allen said. "There’s another one in there thought because I saw him."

She isn't the only resident concerned about the condition of the building.

Petersburg City Council Member Charlie Cuthbert visited the apartments, to get a first-hand experience of the conditions inside.

"I'm really concerned about the conditions in the Carriage House Apartments," Cuthbert said. He inquired about the status of the elevators, noting that only one was in operation.

On April 11, everyone living in the apartment building was forced to move out when both elevators stopped working. Two months later, on June 11, residents were allowed to move back in, although only one elevator was working.

The day the elevators stopped working, the city of Petersburg sent Covil an email that read the following:

"The property owners will replace the second elevator by July 2024, per their commitment to city inspectors and HUD."

Fast forward to July 31, and not much has changed.

"I've never been impressed with the conditions of the property," Cuthbert said.

However, the broken elevators aren't the only issues plaguing the building.

"Well the biggest problem I seen up there is people have problems with bed bugs, roaches, and rats and all," a neighbor said.

Covil reached out to the company that owns the Carriage House Apartments, Envolve Communities of Alabama, asking about the potential repair of the second elevator and the pest problems.

Covil has yet to receive a response.

Allen says all she wants from Envolve is simple.

"I'd like to see the elevator working and get the building straightened out. That's what I'd like to see."

