Why this Virginia attorney says new citations may be 'a good thing' for tenants at Petersburg apartments

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The owners of the Carriage House Apartments, Envolve Communities, are now on official notice to fix problems in the building following the issuance of multiple citations Wednesday afternoon.

An attorney with Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, Dan Shupe, says the citations may be good news for those living in the Petersburg apartment building.

“It could be [good news] if it prompts action by the owner to make repairs necessary to the property, it very much could be a good thing," Shupe said.

Within the last month, Carriage House tenants have visited the legal aid office, seeking legal advice due to concerns regarding their living conditions. Mice, bed bugs, and broken elevators are on the laundry list of issues residents have reported at the apartment building.

The Petersburg fire marshal cited the building on multiple violations like plumbing and mechanical issues, as well as an inoperable second elevator that was supposed to be fixed by July 31.

WATCH: New citations stack against troubled Petersburg apartment building

New citations stack against troubled Petersburg apartment building: 'I'm concerned about the conditions'

Shupe says there are other problems with the building, which was built in 1887.

“It’s a historic building and so they have some issues with keeping the elements out," Shupe said.

He believes moving out of the building is a viable option, but for many - it is not a realistic option.

"Just getting out of the lease is not necessarily the hardest part," Shupe said. "Usually, the hardest part is finding another place that they can afford to live in."

WATCH: Woman says bed bugs led to flooding at plagued Petersburg apartments

Woman says bed bugs led to flooding at plagued Petersburg apartments: 'I lost my ceiling'

In that case, Shupe believes getting legal help may be the best recourse for Carriage House tenants.

"They may not be able to obtain the relief that they may be entitled to but they may be able to at least, get themselves out of there and into a better, more habitable residence."

Virginia State Senator Lashresce Aird told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil in the following statement that she is aware of what is happening at the apartments:

“My office is aware of the ongoing issues and truly deplorable and unacceptable living conditions at the Carriage House Apartments in Petersburg. While the jurisdiction for compelling corrective action on this property largely lies with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, my office has been working with our federal representatives urging them to submit requests to HUD for swift and comprehensive mitigations of these issues at the property. No one should be forced to live in unsafe or unsanitary living conditions, especially our most vulnerable and at-risk neighbors.”

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine also sent a statement to Covil regarding the Carriage House issue:

“I am gravely concerned by the reports of safety and cleanliness issues at Carriage House Apartments. Everyone deserves a safe, maintained place to live. I will be reaching out to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to see what they can do to help resolve the issues.”

Covil also reached out to the Housing & Urban Development Richmond Field Office regarding the conditions at the apartments but has yet to hear back.

CBS 6 is still awaiting a response from Alabama-based Envolve Communities as well.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.