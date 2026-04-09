Hanover woman killed in head-on collision identified

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Hanover woman died in a head-on collision on Route 301 Wednesday in Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.

Kristen Lindsay Raso, 44, of Hanover, crashed her 2008 Mazda MZ3 head-on into a 1990 GMC Sierra pickup truck at about 3:07 p.m. on April 8, according to police.

The collision occurred on Route 301 northbound at the 118-mile marker in Caroline County.

First responders flew the driver of the pickup truck to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

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