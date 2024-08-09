Man found dead in trunk of car in Richmond is from Chesterfield, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was found shot to death inside a car on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.

The distributing discovery happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. That is when a person walking discovered the man's body inside a gold 2002 Toyota Camry parked in a grassy area near the treeline. That location is not far from the Charlie Sydnor Playground in the Blackwell neighborhood.

Detectives identified the victim as 29-year-old Kenyatta Johnson of North Chesterfield.

WATCH: Man found dead in trunk of car may have been victim of June shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

The victim's body was found in the trunk of the sedan, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources also said that Johnsonson was the victim of a shooting on June 28 on Chamberlayne Avenue.

While officers have not confirmed the connection, sources told Burkett that detectives do not believe the same suspect is involved in both crimes.

WATCH: Person walking found man shot to death in car, police say

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and asked for the public's help in cracking the case.

"If you saw the Toyota Camry being pulled into the area near the tree line or someone leaving the area. Maybe another vehicle that was nearby - the detectives are working this and could use any information,” Richmond Police Public Affairs Director James Mercante said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804- 814-712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.