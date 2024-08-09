Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man found dead in trunk of car in Richmond is from Chesterfield, police say

SCENE VIDEO: Man found shot to death in car in Richmond
Dinwiddie Avenue Fatal
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man who was found shot to death inside a car on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.

The distributing discovery happened just after noon in the 1400 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. That is when a person walking discovered the man's body inside a gold 2002 Toyota Camry parked in a grassy area near the treeline. That location is not far from the Charlie Sydnor Playground in the Blackwell neighborhood.

Detectives identified the victim as 29-year-old Kenyatta Johnson of North Chesterfield.

WATCH: Man found dead in trunk of car may have been victim of June shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Crime Insider: Richmond man found dead in trunk of car may have been victim of June shooting

The victim's body was found in the trunk of the sedan, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources also said that Johnsonson was the victim of a shooting on June 28 on Chamberlayne Avenue.

While officers have not confirmed the connection, sources told Burkett that detectives do not believe the same suspect is involved in both crimes.

WATCH: Person walking found man shot to death in car, police say

Person walking found man shot to death in car, police say

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and asked for the public's help in cracking the case.

"If you saw the Toyota Camry being pulled into the area near the tree line or someone leaving the area. Maybe another vehicle that was nearby - the detectives are working this and could use any information,” Richmond Police Public Affairs Director James Mercante said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804- 814-712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

National Safe Digging Day is Sunday: ‘Safety is our number one priority’ VUU apartments plan to preserve part of hospital building Scattered afternoon showers and storms Debby damages homes in Caroline County: 'Absolute miracle no one was injured' Crime Insider sources: Man found dead in car may have also been shot in June How one Richmond man helped another break a generational curse Heathsville man charged with child sex crimes Person walking in Richmond found man shot to death in car, police say Why he says you should avoid any activities on the James River this weekend What is the Sound of Richmond? Hyper-local streaming service has thoughts.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone