Crime Insider: Richmond man found dead in trunk of car may have been victim of June shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead in the trunk of a car on Dinwiddie Avenue Thursday afternoon in Richmond.

It’s the second murder in the city in 24 hours, and also the second shooting the victim endured within a month and a half, Crime Insider sources say.

Sources say the victim in the Dinwiddie Avenue shooting was the victim of a shooting on June 28, this time on Chamberlayne Avenue.

The victim was behind the wheel of a car whenhe was shot in the neck, and later rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, sources say he was the victim of another shooting, and this time,it was deadly.

"An individual was walking down the 1400 block of Dinwiddie Avenue when they noticed a vehicle parked off the road near the tree line and they found an adult male down and unresponsive in the vehicle, they contacted police,” Richmond Police Public Affairs Director James Mercante said.

WTVR James Mercante

Mercante said the victim's body was found in a gold 2002 Toyota Camry parked near the treeline.

Richmond police have not confirmed the connection sources tell CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that the man shot on Chamberlayne Avenue and the man found inside the trunk of a car Thursday are the same person.

However, sources add that detectives don't believe the same suspect is involved in both violent crimes.

Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and they are asking the public for help.

"If you saw the Toyota Camry being pulled into the area near the tree line or someone leaving the area. Maybe another vehicle that was nearby - the detectives are working this and could use any information,” Mercante said.

If you have any information, you can give it by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or texting a tip using the P3 app - both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.