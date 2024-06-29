Richmond man in ICU after shot in neck while driving: 'We need God, man'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the neck Friday afternoon while driving down Chamberlayne Avenue, police say.

"Police everywhere. This is horrible." Bruce Anderson believes now is the time for divine intervention.

"I think we need God man. Without him, this is going to keep happening and this is sad,” Anderson said.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue Friday afternoon near the intersection of Azalea Avenue, where a driver was shot in the neck.

Neighbors living nearby say they heard at least three shots.

Traffic near the scene of the shooting was detoured while investigators took measurements and collected bags of evidence.

"I ride through every day coming and going to work. I have no issues and no beef. I don't want no beef or any stuff like that - I mean whatever you put in yourself is what's going to come out you know," Anderson said. "They put that mess in them. That violence, drugs, and toxicity - so that's what's going to come out."

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 Jon Burkett that detectives do not believe this was road rage or a random shooting.

They add that the man driving the car was most likely targeted, and now they are trying to find out why.

"Look at this, just look at it. I mean it speaks for itself just looking at it," Anderson said.

At last check - the victim is in the intensive care unit at VCU Medical Center. If you have information for detectives, you can call them anonymously at 804-780-1000 or text your tip to their P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

