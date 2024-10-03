Chesterfield man indicted in Southside murder, police say

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield man has been indicted for the murder of a man who was killed last month on Richmond's Southside.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a shooting on Saturday, Sept 7 just after 12:40 a.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Walter Daniel Anariva Ramos of Richmond lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Hoonsan said.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene," Hoonsan said. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Police said Thursday that 19-year-old Kelvin Eduardo Amaya Salamanca had been indicted on murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges in connection to Ramos' death.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

