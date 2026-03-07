Man critically injured in Richmond was shot multiple times, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Richmond neighborhood early Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue for a report of a person who was shot. That is in the Hillside Court public housing neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening, according to sources.

Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are working the case, sources said.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.