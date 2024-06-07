Judge tosses stadium funding lawsuit weeks after Richmond City Council approved $170 million for project

RICHMOND, Va. -- A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against the City of Richmond over the financing of a new baseball stadium.

Local activist Paul Goldman filed the lawsuit last month after Richmond City Council voted to approve $170 million in bonds for the new stadium, which would replace the Diamond.

Goldman said he does not believe the city followed the law on giving citizens the required time to gather signatures for a bond referendum.

But the city's attorney said they followed all laws throughout the process and that Goldman's claims were without merit.

Local News New Richmond baseball stadium moves closer to reality Jake Burns

Mayor Levar Stoney previously said the new stadium project would be the biggest development deal in the city's history.

"You think about the Flying Squirrels and them having the best attendance in AA baseball, and you think about Scott's Addition; you put those two powerful forces together, and you get a great project that reduces the risk necessary to move forward,” Stoney said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.