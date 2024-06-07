Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Judge tosses stadium funding lawsuit weeks after Richmond City Council approved $170 million for project

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, June 7
Diamond District Plans
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 07, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against the City of Richmond over the financing of a new baseball stadium.

Local activist Paul Goldman filed the lawsuit last month after Richmond City Council voted to approve $170 million in bonds for the new stadium, which would replace the Diamond.

Goldman said he does not believe the city followed the law on giving citizens the required time to gather signatures for a bond referendum.

But the city's attorney said they followed all laws throughout the process and that Goldman's claims were without merit.

Diamond District

Local News

New Richmond baseball stadium moves closer to reality

Jake Burns
4:24 PM, May 08, 2024

Mayor Levar Stoney previously said the new stadium project would be the biggest development deal in the city's history.

"You think about the Flying Squirrels and them having the best attendance in AA baseball, and you think about Scott's Addition; you put those two powerful forces together, and you get a great project that reduces the risk necessary to move forward,” Stoney said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

She's been waiting for a liver donation for over a year: 'I know God has a plan' Richmond groups, leaders unite to stop gun violence with 'Wear Orange Weekend' Richmond father and son sentenced for participation in January 6 Capitol riot Auditor reports claim of abuse of funds over bus driver overtime payments Sunny and warm Saturday with low humidity Shooting on Richmond's Southside sends man to the hospital Two people out of their home following fire in Richmond Dominion to reopen sidewalks, traffic lanes around vacant city block downtown Former Altria president’s $3M home sale beats out tech execs’ deals in May Richmond mother mourning loss of 10-year-old son in car accident

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone