Trial begins for former Virginia sports academy owner accused of sexually abusing 6 girls in program

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A trial began Tuesday for Joseph Edward Parker, the former owner of a sports academy in Powhatan accused of sexually abusing six girls who were a part of the program.

Parker faces 18 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child in his custody. The charges involve six girls between the ages of 9 and 13 who attended the Fast Feet Sports Academy, which Parker founded in 2017.

After jury selection took up the entire morning, the prosecution and defense laid out for the 13 jurors what they should expect to hear from witness testimony over the two-day trial.

Prosecutors said all six girls will testify, some in person and some by video, to describe how "Coach Joe," as prosecutors called him, abused them. The parents of the children will also testify.

Parker's defense attorney said the academy's focus was on kindness, respect, and appreciation, which came crashing down when the allegations were made. The attorney noted the sports camp was a busy place with dozens of kids, meaning contact between children and coaches would occur.

The defense is not denying there were instances of hugging, poking, or tickling involving Parker. However, the attorney said there was no ill intent behind the actions and they do not rise to the level of the crimes Parker is accused of committing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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