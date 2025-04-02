Virginia youth sports academy owner facing additional child sex crime charges

POWHATAN, Va. — Joe Parker, the owner of the Fast Feet Sports Academy in Powhatan, now faces 12 additional charges related to sex crimes against children.

Parker was indicted on Wednesday on eight additional counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and four additional counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory role, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office.

The 50-year-old was jailed without bond after being indicted on six felony charges last month. The original charges involve two separate children under the age of 13 and happened in September, according to court documents.

The offenses related to the new charges occurred from 2023 to 2025, officials said, adding that the previous charges and these additional indictments address multiple victims.

Parker remains in custody, and future court dates are pending, officials said.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether the alleged victims were associated with Parker’s sports academy, which provides before and after-school sports programs.

Parker is a former law enforcement officer who served nearly five years with Chesterfield Police before being terminated in 2003. He has strong community ties, having coached soccer in the Powhatan and Richmond areas for 16 years, along with baseball conditioning for teens and collegiate soccer players.

Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation and/or Fast Feet Sports Academy should contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

We are following this story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

