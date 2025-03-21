Virginia youth sports academy owner faces felony charges for alleged child sex crimes

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Joe Parker, the owner of the Fast Feet Sports Academy in Powhatan, is facing multiple felony charges related to sex crimes against children.

The 50-year-old is jailed without bond after being indicted on six felony charges on Thursday. The charges involve two separate children under the age of 13 and happened in September, according to court documents.

Parker was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory role.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether the alleged victims were associated with Parker’s sports academy, which provides before and after-school sports programs.

Parker is a former law enforcement officer who served nearly five years with Chesterfield Police before being terminated in 2003. He has strong community ties, having coached soccer in the Powhatan and Richmond areas for 16 years, along with baseball conditioning for teens and collegiate soccer players.

Officials with Powhatan County Public Schools said the district does not have a partnership with Fast Feet Sports Academy.

Community members were left unsettled by the news.

"As a resident of Powhatan and a mother of two small children, this news is both disturbing and alarming to our community and to me as a mother," Jessica Mitchell said.

Tammy Wyche, a long-time acquaintance of Parker, expressed disbelief at the charges.

"I believe there has to be some sort of misinformation or something. My son was a troubled kid for a bit and had some behavior issues," Wyche said. "Coach Joe and his daughters worked with him, helped him, and really made a difference with him. I stand supporting Coach Joe until he’s proven guilty. If it is true, then I hope he gets the maximum sentence."

Investigators urged anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation or Fast Feet Sports Academy to call the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office at 804-598-5656.



