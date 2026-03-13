Masked man arrested after riding bus, trying to enter Virginia school

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police arrested a 32-year-old masked Spotsylvania man who rode a Fredericksburg school bus and later attempted to enter James Monroe High School.

"The individual was on our school bus illegally. Fortunately, students alerted adults of his presence, and he was stopped and denied access to the high school," Fredericksburg Schools spokesperson Katie Hornung wrote in an afternoon email to parents. "[He was] denied access to the high school at arrival and refused to leave the premises. Immediately, school administration alerted law enforcement, who responded quickly. The individual was constantly monitored by staff until he was apprehended by police."

Fredericksburg police arrested Jordan Cromes on charges of wearing a mask in public (felony), trespassing (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (misdemeanor), and assault (misdemeanor).

Cromes was jailed, without bond, at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The situation was reported at about 7:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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