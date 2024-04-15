What we know about shooting that killed teen, injured several others in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager was killed and four other people were shot in a Richmond neighborhood Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Road in Fulton Hill in the East End for a report of a shooting just before 3:20 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found two adults and two juveniles, down outside the residence," Chelsea S. Taylor with Richmond Police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Taylor.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Taylor said.

WATCH NOW: Police chief on Richmond shooting that killed teen, injured several others

Police chief on Richmond shooting that killed teen, 3 others injured

A fifth person was driven to an area hospital, Crime Insider sources told Burkett. There was no word on the extent of their injuries at last check.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.